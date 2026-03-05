Republic World
Updated 5 March 2026 at 20:04 IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday after being in office for three and a half years.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns | Image: ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday after being in office for three and a half years. He has sent his resignation to the President of India, following which he departed to Delhi. The reason behind his resignation is not yet clear. 

This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on March 16.

Developing…

