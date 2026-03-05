Updated 5 March 2026 at 20:04 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday after being in office for three and a half years.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday after being in office for three and a half years. He has sent his resignation to the President of India, following which he departed to Delhi. The reason behind his resignation is not yet clear.
This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on March 16.
Developing…
5 March 2026