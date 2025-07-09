Bharat Bandh Sparks Chaos In Bihar: RJD, Congress Workers Block Roads, Train Tracks Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Patna: Bihar witnessed widespread disruption on Wednesday, July 9, as the Mahagathbandhan under the INDIA bloc, led by the RJD and Congress, called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ and ‘Chakka Jam’ across the state to protest against the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Patna to join the protest, underlining the INDIA bloc’s intent to escalate the confrontation on the streets.

Roads Blocked, Shops Shut in Muzaffarpur

In Muzaffarpur, the impact of the bandh was visible from early morning. RJD workers blocked traffic at the Zero Mile roundabout, shutting down roads leading in and out of Muzaffarpur city. Shops in the vicinity were also closed by RJD workers, enforcing a complete halt in commercial activity.

Chandan Yadav, RJD leader, stated that the protest was essential to protect the rights of Bihar’s voters amid alleged irregularities in the voter list revision.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, saying, "The Election Commission has turned into a spokesperson of a party. They themselves are confused what policy is to be made."

His remarks reflect the INDIA bloc’s accusation that the Election Commission is acting under political pressure and lacks clarity in its voter list revision approach.

JDU Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

A JDU leader hit back at Rahul Gandhi and the protest strategy, questioning its disruptive nature. The leader said, "To Rahul Gandhi, this is Bihar. Even sabji wala uses UPI here. The way you are organising bandh is terrifying the Bihar workers. Those who never close shops are forced to. We expect that Rahul Gandhi will open up that what all Tejashwi Yadav lied in related to murder of Khemka."

The JDU sought to highlight that the bandh is hurting daily earners and questioned the opposition’s motives.

Rahul Gandhi’s Arrival and Congress Defense

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday left for Patna to join the Mahagathbandhan’s protests against the Election Commission’s ongoing revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Speaking on the bandh, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said, "... Whenever the country has faced a crisis, Rahul Gandhi has fought on the streets. Today, voting is on the verge of being banned, we are fighting for it, and Rahul Gandhi is coming here for it..."

On the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s decision to proceed with voter roll revision now, Ram added, "... There is a difference between taking a decision while staying in Delhi and taking a decision while staying on the ground. If you had to do this, you should have done it before the Lok Sabha elections..."

The Congress maintains that the voter list revision process should have been completed before the Lok Sabha polls to avoid confusion and disruption ahead of Assembly elections.

Protests Spread Across Bihar, Train and Road Traffic Hit

The impact of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ was felt well beyond Patna as protests disrupted both train and road traffic across Bihar. In Jehanabad, members of the RJD’s students’ wing blocked the railway tracks at the local station, bringing rail movement to a standstill while INDIA bloc supporters simultaneously attempted to stop road traffic in the district.

Visuals from Danapur in Patna showed INDIA bloc workers gathering in large numbers to block roads, further choking traffic. Protests also erupted near Sachivalay Halt railway station in Patna, disrupting local commutes and adding to the tension across the city as the bandh intensified.

While the opposition alleges voter exclusion and manipulation, the ruling alliance in Bihar argues that the bandh is forcibly disrupting public life and threatening small businesses.