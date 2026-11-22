Updated 22 November 2026 at 18:56 IST Roadways Bus Rams Tempo In UP's Hathras, Four Killed, Including Three Women And A Child; Six Others Injured Four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus rammed a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Hathras on Sunday. The victims were travelling from Gurugram to attend a wedding.