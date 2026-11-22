Roadways Bus Rams Tempo In UP's Hathras, Four Killed, Including Three Women And A Child; Six Others Injured
Four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus rammed a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Hathras on Sunday. The victims were travelling from Gurugram to attend a wedding.
- India News
- 1 min read
Hathras: Four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding roadway bus rammed into a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred near Bilar village under the Sikandra Rao Kotwali police station limits.
"The victims were part of a family travelling from Gurugram to Sikandra Rao in Hathras to attend a wedding ceremony when the roadways bus struck their tempo from the rear. On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital," Sikandra Rao CO Amit Pathak said.
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Police extracted the bodies of the deceased trapped inside the damaged tempo and sent them for post-mortem examination.
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