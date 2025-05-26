Rod Inserted, Uterus Removed: Tribal Woman Bleeds to Death After Gangrape Horror in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

Khandwa: A horrific incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district where a 45-year-old tribal woman was allegedly tortured and gangraped by two men while returning from a wedding ceremony.

The heinous crime reportedly took place in the tribal dominated Khalwa region on Friday. Police said both suspects were known to the victim.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to the police, the victim, a mother of two, had left her home saying she was going to attend a wedding. After the event, she and Palvi escorted another relative to her village. When the victim didn't return home, her family thought she had stayed back.

Authorities suspect the woman instead went to Hari's house, where they both had drinks with the second accused, Sunil Korku.

Investigators quoting Palvi's mother said she discovered the victim with critical injuries the next morning, following which her family was informed. The woman was reportedly dragged through the ground where she was discovered.

Excessive Bleeding Led to Death

The victim was tortured by the suspects, who allegedly inserted an iron rod into her private part due to which her uterus fell out. The brutal assault led her excessively bleeding from her private part and she succumbed to her injuries.

The post-mortem report revealed the woman was assaulted with a sharp and hard object that caused fatal organ injuries. Both the accused have been booked under the charges of gangrape and murder and an investigation into the case in ongoing.