The Elephant That Never Forgets: Rogue Tusker Stalks Nepali Family Across Two Rivers, Killing 4 Members 14 Years Apart

A single, notorious wild male elephant named Dhurbe has systematically hunted down and killed four members of the same family over a span of 14 years.

What makes this tragedy terrifying is that the family migrated miles away, crossing two major rivers in a desperate bid to escape the beast, only for the elephant to track them down to their new home.

The multi-decade horror story began in December 2012 in Madi, a town bordering Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.

Dhurbe, already earning a reputation as a rogue elephant, raided the village and fatally trampled Budhiram Bote and his wife, Jharali.

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Shattered by the loss of his parents, their son, Shanichara Bote, decided he could no longer live in the shadow of the jungle.

To protect his remaining family, he packed their few belongings and migrated nearly nine miles away to the village of Jagatpur.

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Shanichara explicitly chose a location requiring them to cross both the Reu and Rapti rivers, believing the wide, deep waterways would act as a natural barrier against the killer tusker.

For 14 years, the Bote family thought they had escaped the curse. But elephants possess legendary spatial memory, and Dhurbe proved that geography was no match for his terrifying persistence.

In the dead of night, Dhurbe emerged from the dense forest lines of Jagatpur and targeted the exact, cramped mud-walled home where Shanichara’s family slept.

The giant elephant smashed through the walls. As Shanichara’s 25-year-old daughter-in-law, Ashika Bote, tried to flee into the darkness while clutching her four-year-old son, Bharat, Dhurbe intercepted them. Both were trampled to death on the spot.

With his latest midnight raid, Dhurbe’s confirmed human death toll has climbed to a staggering 25 people since 2010, alongside the destruction of more than 50 homes.

Named after a soldier he killed early in his rampage, Dhurbe has evaded multiple military and park authority manhunts.