Rohit Pawar Alleges 'Big Power' Shielding VSR in Ajit Pawar Crash Case; Accuses Pune CID of 'VIP Treatment'

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged a potential conspiracy behind the accident involving a plane carrying Ajit Pawar, claiming that a "big power" is shielding VSR, the aircraft operator in the case.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “We feel there is some conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar's accident, which involved a plane from VSR.” Pawar claimed that the same operator, VSR, was involved in a 2023 incident where then-CM Eknath Shinde's plane faced security threats in Iranian/Iraqi airspace.

"When his plane entered Iranian airspace and later Iraq, it was told that if the plane didn't leave their airspace in 5 minutes, then those countries had no option but to shoot down the aircraft," he alleged.

Pawar said that if the company is acting irresponsibly, then it has no right to fly. "But no strict action is being taken against VSR," he added.

Further alleging that "a big power" is shielding it, he said that it is "so that the owner doesn't come out with names of certain political leaders, businessmen...We want justice for Ajit Dada."

Adressing the media outside Maharashtra Assembly, Pawar also stated that VSR company representative VK Singh visited the Pune CID office, where he was allegedly given "VIP treatment.", further declaring that he will travel to Pune today to meet with CID officials and inquire whether an FIR will be filed in this case.

"Yesterday, VK Singh from VSR company arrived at the CID office in Pune. The police have given VIP treatment. Today I will go to the Pune CID office and ask the police if there is an FIR, as the delay in evidence collection will make it difficult to bring out the truth behind this conspiracy...Maharashtra people are also asking questions on Ajit Pawar plane crash," he stated.

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.