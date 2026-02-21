Rohit Pawar Seeks Aviation Minister's Resignation, Alleges Conspiracy In Ajit Pawar’s Fatal Crash

Mumbai: In a major political escalation after the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded the immediate resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

During an intense press briefing on Wednesday, Rohit Pawar presented a detailed evaluation of the ongoing investigation, alleging a potential connection between the ministry and the aircraft operator.

Allegations of Conflict of Interest

Rohit Pawar argued that a fair probe is impossible under the current leadership of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

He pointed to alleged close relations between Minister Naidu and the owners of VSR Ventures, the Delhi-based firm that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR.

"The son of the VSR owner got married a year ago in Jaipur, and the Aviation Minister attended that wedding," Pawar claimed, suggesting that such proximity compromises the neutrality of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He dismissed the current DGCA inquiry as absurd, noting that the regulator cannot independently investigate a matter involving a ministry to which it reports.

Questions Over Flight Safety

The Karjat Jamkhed MLA raised several technical red flags regarding the January 28 crash in Baramati. He alleged that the aircraft was intentionally overloaded with fuel, effectively turning it into a flying bomb.

Pawar questioned why the plane’s tanks were full for a short trip to Baramati. "There was no operational necessity. If fuel was needed, it could have been refilled in Hyderabad," he said.

He criticised the decision to depart from Mumbai despite poor visibility, suggesting the flight should have been cancelled or diverted back to Mumbai.

Pawar alleged the aircraft had nearly exhausted its safe flying hours, claiming it may have exceeded 8,000 hours despite records showing fewer, and questioned its volatility.

He expressed scepticism after reports that the flight recorders were damaged by heat, noting they are designed to survive extreme temperatures.

The Conspiracy

Beyond technical lapses, Rohit Pawar hinted at a deeper political conspiracy. After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), there had been recent talks of a possible merger between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions.

"Those who did not want a merger may be behind this," Rohit suggested. He outlined two scenarios that might have threatened certain political interests: either the reunified NCP joining the NDA, or Ajit Pawar walking out of the alliance entirely.

"Those who didn't like these developments might have been part of a conspiracy," he added.

Demand for Multi-Agency Probe

Rejecting the current probe, Rohit Pawar called for a high-level monitoring committee to take over. He proposed that this committee include the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, former judges, and members of the Pawar family to ensure transparency.