Ropeway Cabin Crashes at Chhattisgarh Hilltop Temple on Navratri Week, Woman Killed, Several Injured

Mahasamund: A ropeway cabin crashed while come down from a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, leaving a woman dead and several others injured. The incident took place at the Khallari Mata Temple around 10 am. Reports indicate that the trolley's cable snapped while it was coming down the hilltop.

Panic gripped a temple after incident as it disrupted the huge turnout of devotees who had gathered since morning for their Navratri prayers. Located around 3,000 feet above ground, the temple usually sees a sharp rise in footfall during such occasions.

As per preliminary information, the ropeway system, commonly used by pilgrims to reach the temple, malfunctioned midway and the cabins plunged, leaving several passengers injured.

District authorities said that around 17 individuals sustained injuries in the incident. A woman succumbed to her injuries, while five critically injured persons were shifted to hospitals in Raipur for specialised treatment. Reports indicate that at least one of them may be in a serious condition. Those with minor injuries received first aid locally and were discharged soon after.

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The reason behind the ropeway failure has not yet been determined. Officials have initiated a detailed inquiry to establish whether the mishap was caused by a technical glitch or lapses in maintenance.

How The CM Reacted

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed sorrow and ordered a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

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“The news of the ropeway accident at Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund district is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. The report of a devotee's demise in the accident has left me deeply anguished. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow the family with the strength to endure this unbearable sorrow,” Sai said.