RPG Fire, Panic On Deck: 21 Indian Seafarers Caught In Alleged IRGC Attack In Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: A video showing Indian seafarers scrambling for cover as their vessel came under an alleged attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz has surfaced, highlighting the growing dangers faced by Indian crews operating in the conflict-hit maritime corridor.

The footage, released by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), shows a vessel being surrounded by several small boats before an apparent rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) is fired. Crew members can be seen rushing through the ship and taking cover as the situation escalates.

According to the seafarers’ union, the incident took place on April 22, when a vessel carrying 22 crew members, including 21 Indians, came under pressure from boats operated by the IRGC.

FSUI said the attackers were not pirates but Iranian naval forces. The union has used the footage to renew concerns over the safety of merchant crews travelling through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Indian Crew Seen Taking Cover

The video captures a tense sequence on board the vessel, with crew members moving rapidly to sheltered areas after the attack begins. The apparent RPG fire adds to the gravity of the incident and underscores the risks faced by civilian sailors operating amid the ongoing regional conflict.

The release of the footage comes at a time when maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted because of repeated attacks and military confrontations involving Iran and other regional and international forces.

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The Strait is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, making the safety of vessels and their crews a major concern for global shipping as well as India, which has one of the world's largest pools of merchant seafarers.

Union Calls for Stronger Protection

FSUI has argued that merely issuing navigational warnings and safety advisories is not enough to protect civilian crews operating in an active conflict zone. The union has called for stronger security measures and greater protection for merchant vessels passing through the region.

The incident is particularly significant for India because of the large number of Indian nationals employed aboard commercial vessels operating in Gulf waters. Recent attacks in and around the Strait have already resulted in casualties among Indian seafarers.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation has also previously designated the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf as a Warlike Operations Area, citing the heightened risks to civilian seafarers and vessels.

Hormuz Remains a High-risk Maritime Corridor

The latest footage adds to a series of incidents involving commercial shipping in the region. Maritime attacks have intensified amid the wider Iran-US-Israel conflict, with vessels being targeted, intercepted or forced to alter their routes.

The deteriorating security situation has sharply reduced shipping activity through the waterway. Recent reporting has documented multiple attacks on commercial vessels in August, further raising concerns over the safety of crews and the continuity of global energy supplies.