RPGs, RDX, Grenades & More: ISI-Backed BKI Terror Modules Busted in Punjab

New Delhi: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Punjab Police have successfully busted two terror modules backed by Pakistan 's intelligence agency ISI and operated by the banned Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from foreign soil of France, Greece and Pakistan.

Large Haul of Weapons and Explosives

Police recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives from the two modules. These included two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), including one launcher; two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing 2.5 kg; and two hand grenades fitted with detonators. They also found 2 kg of RDX connected to a remote-controlled system. Additionally, five pistols of Beretta and Glock make, six magazines, 44 live cartridges, a wireless communication set, and three vehicles were seized.

The first module was operated by Satnam Singh alias Satta, a BKI operative from Hoshiarpur currently based in France. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special State Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar arrested four operatives—Jatinder alias Honey and Jagjit alias Jagga from Kapurthala, and Harpreet and Jagroop from Hoshiarpur.

The operation led to the seizure of a loaded RPG, two IEDs, hand grenades with detonators, RDX, three pistols, 34 rounds, six magazines, and a wireless set. An FIR has been filed under the UAPA and the Explosives Act.

The second module was operated by Jaswinder alias Mannu Agwan, a Gurdaspur native based in Greece, with direct links to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Nine persons, including a minor, were arrested across Punjab. From this group, police recovered an RPG launcher, two pistols (Beretta and Glock), 10 cartridges, and three vehicles. A case has been registered under UAPA and the Explosives Act in Batala.

Khalistan Ideology Behind BKI Activities

Although the Khalistan secessionist movement was crushed in 1993, outfits like Babbar Khalsa International continue to promote the ideology with support from Pakistan and some overseas Sikh groups. BKI, one of the oldest and most structured Khalistan terror organisations, is currently led by Wadhwa Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. His deputy, Mehal Singh, is also on India’s list of 20 most-wanted terrorists, as per available evidence.