Rs 1 Crore Bill: Dubai Road Accident Leaves Indian Biker With Hefty Hospital Bill

Dubai: An Indian expatriate in Dubai has been left grappling with a hefty medical bill of nearly ₹1 crore after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on a city highway. The crash occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), one of Dubai’s busiest routes.

The biker has been identified as 36-year-old Avinash Sequeira, who suffered multiple fractures after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding during an early-morning ride with a group of fellow riders. He was rushed to the Fakeeh University Hospital, where doctors confirmed severe injuries to both legs and his hip.

Sequeira has undergone two major surgeries, with doctors indicating that more procedures may be required as part of his treatment and rehabilitation. His hospital expenses have climbed to nearly Dh400,000, which converts to around ₹1 crore, largely because he did not have sufficient medical insurance coverage.

According to reports, the accident took place after a brief stop during the group ride due to a mechanical issue with one of the motorcycles. While navigating a curve near the Liwan area, Sequeira’s bike reportedly skidded, throwing him off balance and causing critical injuries.

As per the Khaleej Times, Sequeira said, “I was not speeding, my speed would not have been more than 50kmph on the curve. The bike slipped unexpectedly. I tried to steady it because I did not want it to crash, but it was too heavy. Once I lost control, it fell on my legs.”

Avinash works as a freelance events management professional and his 65-year-old father, Sunil Sequeira, is a real estate agent. Sunil Sequeira said that his family has no means to meet the hefty medical expenses. However, he expressed gratitude for the medical care being provided to his son.