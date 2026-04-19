Rs 1 Crore Blind Burglary Case Cracked By Delhi Police In Madhu Vihar

New Delhi: With the arrest of five accused, police on Saturday claimed to have solve a blind burglary case of approximately Rs 1 crore at a house in Arya Nagar Apartment, Madhu Vihar.

The police received a complaint regarding a burglary at Arya Nagar Apartment, Madhu Vihar, on April 4. It was reported that the house had been locked on March 31 at around 7:30 PM. But the next day, the locks were found broken and gold, silver, and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore, along with cash of about ₹12 lakh, had been stolen.

The investigation was carried out in a highly professional and meticulous manner. Teams immediately scanned CCTV footage from nearby and adjoining areas. More than 150 cameras were analysed to track the movements of suspects. The escape route of the accused was mapped over a stretch of nearly 10 kilometres, which provided crucial leads, police said.

On April 8, the police conducted a raid and arrested two accused, identified as Babloo alias Kalua and Rampal alias Ramkumar. During interrogation, they disclosed the involvement of their associate Vishal alias Vikku, who was subsequently arrested on April 10.

Advertisement

Further interrogation led to the identification of the receiver of stolen property, Ravi Soni (goldsmith), and another associate Pinky. Both were also arrested. At the instance of the accused, a substantial portion of the stolen property was recovered.

The stolen jewellery was disposed of through a local goldsmith or concealed with associates and family members to minimise chances of recovery.

Advertisement

Further investigation is in progress, police said.