Rs 10 Tea, Rs 20 Samosas: Airport Snacks Get Cheaper, Full List Of Destinations With Udan Yatri Cafes

New Delhi: Snacking at airports has usually been heavy on the pocket, especially the aspirational middle class. Now, it may be a thing of the past. The government has come up with an initiative to launch affordable cafes at airports, in a push to enhance regional air travel accessibility across India.

India’s push to make flying more inclusive isn’t just about cheaper tickets, it now extends to what people eat at the airport, designed to tackle one of the biggest pain points for passengers: overpriced food at terminals.

Set up across multiple airports, these cafes offer basic meals and snacks at pocket-friendly rates, ensuring that even budget travellers don’t have to overspend while waiting for their flights.

Here's The List

As of March-April 2026, UDAN Yatri Cafes are operational at 17 airports across the country, covering both major metros and smaller regional hubs. This growing network reflects the government’s broader effort to support the UDAN scheme India regional connectivity, which aims to expand affordable air connectivity.

Advertisement

Passengers can currently find these budget-friendly outlets at:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Surat Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Chennai International Airport

Pune Airport

Vijayawada Airport

Donyi Polo Airport

Mangaluru International Airport

Trivandrum International Airport

Coimbatore International Airport

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

Jaipur International Airport

Jammu Airport

Srinagar International Airport

Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport

The Menu

The focus is firmly on affordability. Travellers can grab essentials like tea for as low as Rs 10, along with snacks such as samosas and simple meals, all priced far below typical airport rates. The menu is intentionally basic but practical, catering to everyday needs rather than premium dining.

Advertisement

Light on the Pocket

Airport food in India has long carried a reputation for being expensive. UDAN Yatri Cafe changes that equation by offering a reliable, low-cost alternative. For frequent flyers, families, and first-time passengers, this can mean noticeable savings and a more comfortable travel experience.