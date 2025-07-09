Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 6 Dead After Trucks, SUV Plunge Into Mahisagar River; Crucial Anand–Vadodara–Bharuch Corridor Cut Off

Updated 9 July 2025 at 11:11 IST

Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 6 Dead After Trucks, SUV Plunge Into Mahisagar River; Crucial Anand–Vadodara–Bharuch Corridor Cut Off

The Gambbhira Bridge collapse near Mujpur in Gujarat has cut off key highway route, rescue teams at the spot.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: 2 Dead, 3 Rescued After Trucks, SUV Plunge Into Mahisagar River; Crucial Anand–Vadodara–Bharuch Corridor Cut Off
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: 2 Dead, 3 Rescued After Trucks, SUV Plunge Into Mahisagar River; Crucial Anand–Vadodara–Bharuch Corridor Cut Off | Image: X

A terrifying incident was reported after a portion of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts collapsed early Tuesday morning near Mujpur village in Padra taluka, plunging at least four vehicles into the Mahisagar River, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van.

According to local reports, six people have died, while five have been rescued in the ongoing rescue operation. 

One team of NDRF under the supervision of Sanjay Singh DC and U/C Insp Krishna Kumar has reached the spot. 

Vital Route Between Central Gujarat and Saurashtra 

The Gambhira Bridge has served as a crucial link between Central Gujarat and Saurashtra for more than four decades.

The sudden collapse has cut off the primary connection between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar. This corridor is crucial for daily commuters, goods transport, and inter-district connectivity between Central Gujarat and Saurashtra. The bridge is heavily used by passenger and cargo vehicles daily. 

Officials are now working to divert traffic through alternate routes while assessing the damage.

Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue efforts were swiftly launched as soon as the incident was reported. Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala and senior officials from the district administration rushed to the scene. 

Vadodara Collector Dr Anil Dhamelia said, “Rescue operation is underway. Five people have been rescued. An investigation will be conducted to find out how the bridge collapsed.”

Gambhira Bridge Collapse – What We Know So Far

Bridge collapse time: Early morning, July 9

Vehicles involved: 4 – including two trucks, one SUV, and one pickup van

Casualties: Two dead, three rescued 

Location: Mujpur village, Padra taluka, Vadodara district

Why Did The Bridge Collapse?

As per sources, the reason behind the horrific collapse of Gambhira Bridge is mainly low maintenance. Although there have been various media reports from the last nine years on the need of proper maintenance, nothing more that patch work was done.

Also Read: Man Attends Gujarat High Court Hearing from Toilet During Zoom Call; Video Sparks Outrage Online

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 9 July 2025 at 10:02 IST

Open App