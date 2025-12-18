Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini, Mercedes Seized From YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi During ED Raids After Lavish Dubai Wedding

Unnao: YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal online betting case. ED investigators conducted raids at his home in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday and seized several luxury vehicles from the premises. ED investigations revealed hawala transactions and investments in Dubai real estate, highlighting his involvement in promoting and facilitating betting platforms.

During the raids, the ED seized luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus worth more than Rs 4 crore and a Mercedes car. The raids stretched for around 12 hours, during which investigators checked his digital devices and documents.

As per reports, the ED is investigating whether the money he earned from fantasy cricket platform Dream11 was used to fund illegal networks.

This comes after the social media influencer got married to hi girlfriend at a lavish wedding ceremony hosted on a luxury cruise in Dubai. His wedding made headlines as it was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Advertisement

Anurag Dwivedi's Dubai wedding | Image: Instagram

Dwivedi has more than 7.11 subscribers on YouTube and over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

He began creating videos on cricket betting in 2018. He gained massive popularity in 2024 after he hosted a fan meet named ‘Tu Kar Lega’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. The event was attended by over 500 fantasy cricket enthusiasts.