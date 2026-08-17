Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced for Ashok Dham Victims as 7 Die in Lakhisarai Stampede

Patna: The Bihar government will provide an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the immediate dependents of those who died in the stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Halt in Lakhisarai, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Monday.

In a post on X, Choudhary expressed grief over what he described as a "heart-wrenching accident" and said the state government stood with the bereaved families.

"The state government will provide a solatium grant of ₹4 lakh each to the immediate dependents of all the deceased in the heart-wrenching accident that occurred at Ashokdham Halt in Lakhisarai," Choudhary said.

He added that the state government was standing in complete solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the third Monday of Sawan, when a large number of devotees had gathered at Ashok Dham to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek. Seven devotees were killed and several others sustained injuries in the stampede-like situation.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also expressed grief over the incident, saying that the crowd had suddenly swelled at Ashok Dham and a rumour about a live wire or electric pole falling triggered panic among devotees.

Advertisement

"In Lakhisarai's Ashokdham, the crowd suddenly swelled on the third Monday of Sawan. A rumour spread that a live wire or electric pole had fallen and electric current was spreading. This led to a stampede, and several people died," Lalan Singh said.

He expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for those who lost their lives.

According to reports, the incident unfolded amid a heavy gathering of devotees near Ashok Dham Halt railway station. A witness said that the temple queue had extended towards the railway station when two trains stopped nearby. A rumour regarding an electricity pole and possible electrocution reportedly triggered panic, leading people to rush in different directions.

The witness said pressure also built up in the women's queue, with several women falling over one another. The chaos reportedly lasted only a few minutes but resulted in multiple casualties.

Emergency services, including ambulances and police personnel, were present in the vicinity and rushed to assist the victims. The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, Lakhisarai, for treatment, while authorities began assessing the situation and the circumstances that led to the crowd surge.

Ashok Dham, also known as Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, is a prominent Shiva shrine in Lakhisarai and witnesses a significant influx of devotees during Sawan. Mondays during the holy month are considered particularly auspicious, resulting in large crowds at temples across Bihar.

The incident has once again brought focus on crowd-management and safety arrangements at major religious gatherings, particularly during festivals and auspicious days when large numbers of devotees congregate at a single location.