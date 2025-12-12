Rs 47 Cr Spent Since 2023, Rs 14 Cr In Last 8 Months: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Helicopter Bill Triggers Political Outrage, BJP Calls It 'Betrayal'

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under intensified political fire after newly revealed government records showed over ₹47 crore spent on helicopter and special aircraft travel between 2023 and November 2025.

The data was disclosed by the state government in response to a starred question raised by BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the Legislative Council. The opposition said the figures punch holes in the CM’s long-claimed “socialist leader” identity.

Breakdown of Expenditure

According to the government’s official response, the Chief Minister’s air travel expenses stood at ₹12.23 crore for 2023–24 and ₹21.11 crore for 2024–25, taking the total to ₹47.38 crore till November 2025. Although the raw figures listed in the council documents were incorrectly labelled as “crore”, government officials clarified that the actual expenditure is ₹47.38 crore.

Political Outrage

The BJP’s national information and technology department in-charge said, “In the last 30 months, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s travel by special aircraft and helicopters has cost taxpayers ₹47.38 crore. At a time when Karnataka is still grappling with challenges in infrastructure, rural development, healthcare, and education, such heavy spending on VIP air travel raises serious questions: Is this the best use of public money?

Do frequent helicopter trips, including short-distance routes, reflect responsible governance? Shouldn’t fiscal discipline start from the top? With so many urgent public needs waiting for attention in Karnataka, it’s fair for citizens to ask whether the Congress government’s priorities are truly aligned with the people’s.”

The BJP said Siddaramaiah, who once criticised high government spending, extensively used helicopters even when road conditions had improved or travel time was reduced, calling it a “betrayal of socialist values”.

Official data shows Siddaramaiah travelled to Mysuru nearly 40 times in 2.5 years, with over ₹5 crore spent solely on Bengaluru-Mysuru air trips. From April 2025 to November 2025, expenditure on the CM’s air travel alone was ₹14.03 crore. Helicopters were used even for short-distance inter-district visits that were previously done by road.

The government said all travel expenses were within protocol and necessary for governance.