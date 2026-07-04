'Rs 480 Cr Project, 2 Million Passengers Annually': PM Modi To Inaugurate Jodhpur's New Airport Terminal | Features, Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Jodhpur Airport today (July 4). Ahead of today's inauguration, PM released visuals of the new Jodhpur airport terminal on Friday, highlighting its potential to significantly enhance local tourism and connectivity.

In a post on X along with the pictures, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, 4th July, is a very special day for the people of Jodhpur. The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport will be inaugurated. Jodhpur has a very important place as far as tourism in India is concerned. This upgraded infrastructure will encourage more tourists to come to Jodhpur. It will boost commerce as well.”

Significantly, this major infrastructure project, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 480 crore, is set to boost regional connectivity, tourism, and trade in western Rajasthan.

Blend of heritage and modernity

The new terminal building spans over 23,000 square meters and is designed to handle up to 20 lakh (2 million) passengers annually. Architecturally, the building is a tribute to the royal heritage of Rajasthan, seamlessly integrating traditional aesthetic elements with modern functionality.

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Key Design Features

Traditional Aesthetics: The facade incorporates Rajputana-inspired elements, including multifoil arches, decorative columns, and carved glass fiber reinforced concrete surfaces. The structure features a grand domed gateway topped with a 'kalash' on a lotus base, reminiscent of the region's historic forts and palaces.

Pic of the terminal

Interior Artistry: The interior spaces showcase regional art, including motifs like peacocks and royal court scenes, bringing local painting traditions into a contemporary public setting.

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Passenger Efficiency: Designed by Sthapati India, the terminal focuses on optimized flow, featuring island check-in counters, linear security zones, dedicated staff routes, and improved baggage circulation. It is equipped with six aerobridges for direct aircraft access and can handle a peak-hour capacity of 1,000 passengers.

Sustainability: The project is designed with a focus on green building practices and is targeting a 5-Star GRIHA rating. Features include energy-efficient HVAC systems, climate-responsive glazing to minimize solar heat gain, and high-performance insulation to suit Jodhpur’s hot-arid climate.

Inside the terminal

Boosting regional connectivity

During the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the Modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme. This initiative aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development in India with an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next decade.

Key components include-

Development of 100 new aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips.

Construction of 200 modern helipads to improve access in remote and difficult terrains.

Enhanced Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the long-term viability of regional airports.

Notably, the inauguration comes as a significant milestone for Jodhpur, where passenger traffic has steadily climbed, crossing the one-million mark last year. Local authorities expect the new facility to provide a substantial impetus to the local economy and strengthen Jodhpur's position as a key tourism and industrial hub in the state.

PM further schedule

Following the inauguration of the new Jodhpur airport terminal, Prime Minister Modi’s schedule continues in Balotra, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for a diverse array of infrastructure and energy projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

His agenda includes unveiling India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra, launching Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, and inaugurating significant rail and road connectivity enhancements alongside renewable energy initiatives.