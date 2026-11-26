Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising 25 lakh government jobs, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates who remain unemployed and several welfare measures for women, youth and marginalised communities.

Titled 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Prannpatra' and also referred to as the 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto', the document was released in Lucknow on Constitution Day in the presence of senior party leaders, including SP leader Azam Khan, MP Dimple Yadav, general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, party general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan and Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Among the key announcements, Akhilesh Yadav promised 25 lakh government jobs for young people and a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates until they secure employment. The party also promised to create employment opportunities across other sectors.

The manifesto places considerable emphasis on education and employment. The SP has promised a special state education policy to improve access to higher education for young people belonging to the PDA communities. It has also pledged measures to prevent examination paper leaks, conduct examinations on schedule and ensure transparency in the declaration of results.

Advertisement

The party has promised free schooling and the reopening of government primary schools that were shut down. It has also proposed permanent jobs and salary increases for Shiksha Mitras, who work as contractual teachers in the state.

The manifesto also includes a promise to provide free healthcare and ambulance services. The SP has proposed the introduction of AI-based technology in policing, stronger measures for women's safety and faster justice through fast-track courts. It has also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

Advertisement

On women's welfare, Akhilesh Yadav announced an annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women, with the amount to be transferred directly to their bank accounts. Women workers above a specified age would also be eligible for financial assistance under the proposal.

The party has further promised to establish Samajwadi canteens across the state, where meals would be available for Rs 5 per plate. Another significant proposal is to provide 50 per cent reservation to Dalits and members of the PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.

The SP has also promised to conduct a caste census across Uttar Pradesh to formulate policies aimed at the targeted development of different social groups.

PDA refers to Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities), a social coalition that has been central to the Samajwadi Party's political outreach under Akhilesh Yadav.

The party has indicated that the manifesto exercise will extend beyond the statewide document. Separate manifestos are also being prepared for individual districts and cities, along with a dedicated document focusing on women.

Speaking at the release event, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP, saying, "Achhe din aaye nahin, bure din jaane wale hain" (The good days never came, but the bad days are about to end).

He also invoked the Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day, asserting that the country would be governed by the Constitution and not by individual whims. He said the PDA communities would stand together against any attempt to make changes to the Constitution that could adversely affect them.

The manifesto release comes amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two parties are expected to contest the polls together, but negotiations over the distribution of seats have continued.

According to sources, the SP has initially offered 26 seats to the Congress, while the latter has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number. The discussions are continuing as both parties attempt to arrive at an agreement.

Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan met Akhilesh Yadav at his residence ahead of the manifesto release. Khan was accompanied by his son Abdullah Azam.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Khan hinted at a new political phase, saying, "A new dawn is coming. Welcome it."

When asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Uttar Pradesh could have a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections, Khan responded sarcastically, saying that Owaisi should announce his name for the post of Prime Minister instead.

"Announce my name, make me the Prime Minister, or at least add 'Wazir' in my name. I am already Azam," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey also attended the manifesto-related programme, along with several other party leaders and spokespersons.

The Samajwadi Party is seeking to return to power after losing the 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, the party won 111 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party in the 403-member Assembly.