Rs 827 Crore In Refunds, 9.5 Lakh Cancelled PNRs, 9000 Stranded Bags: IndiGo Crisis In Numbers

New Delhi: As the aviation crisis entered the seventh day on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has revealed the total number of cancelled flights and the refunds issued to passengers. IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights on Monday, with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) reporting the highest impact, scrapping 134 flights by midday.

Amid the IndiGo Airlines chaos, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that a total of 5,86,705 Passenger Name Record (PNRs) were cancelled for the period between December 1, 2025, and December 7, 2025. The Ministry added that refunds, amounting to ₹569.65 crore were issued to passengers during the aforementioned period.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation added that 9,55,591 Passenger Name Record (PNRs) were cancelled for the wider period between November 21, 2025, and December 7, 2025, till 11:59 P.M. It added that the refunds for the cancelled flights during this period amounted to a total of ₹827 crore.

A Passenger Name Record (PNR) is a six-character code issued to passengers when they book flights. It serves as a digital record that uniquely identifies each passenger and can be used for online check-ins. Cancellation of a PNR implies the cancellation of the corresponding flight booking.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also revealed that 4,500 of the 9,000 stranded bags have been delivered to customers till now. It stated that the remaining stranded bags are expected to be delivered to their respective owners within the next 36 hours.

The ministry further stated that IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights today (December 8), covering 137 out of its 138 destinations, even as the airline faces 500 cancellations amid the ongoing disruption.

IndiGo Shares Fall