RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Ceremony 'Historic Moment for the Nation'

Ayodhya: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday described the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a moment of "immense historical, emotional and spiritual significance," calling it the realisation of centuries of collective aspiration, sacrifice and struggle.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of attendees, Bhagwat began by extending gratitude to all present. "This is a significant day for all of us," he said.

Reflecting on the long movement leading to the construction of the Ram Mandir, Bhagwat invoked the memory of key figures associated with the decades-long campaign. "Numerous people saw a dream, numerous people made efforts, and numerous people made sacrifices. Their souls must be full today," he said, adding that, "Ashok ji (Ashok Singhal) must have felt peace today. Mahant Ram Chandra Das ji Maharaj, Dalmia ji (senior VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia) and numerous saints, people and students sacrificed their lives and worked hard."

Bhagwat emphasised that many who were not in the frontlines also played an important role. "Those who were in the background also kept hoping for the construction of the temple," he noted. Describing the ceremonial flag unfurled at the event, Bhagwat linked it to the ancient legacy of Ram Rajya, a model of just rule, peace and prosperity.

"The 'dhwaj' of Ram Rajya, which once flew high in Ayodhya and used to spread peace and prosperity to the world, is now seated at its 'shikhar' and we witnessed this happening," he said. “The flag is a representative.” He stressed that the moment was not just symbolic but deeply spiritual. "'Bhagwa' is the colour of this flag, it is 'Dharmdhwaj'. The whole world will be run by that flag," he declared.

Acknowledging the long struggle, Bhagwat added, “It took time to build the temple. Even if you set aside the 500 years, it did take 30 years.” Concluding with optimism, the RSS chief said, "The temple has now been built, and today the 'shastriya prakriya' has been performed. Dhwajarohan has been done."