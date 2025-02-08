RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Parents of Rape and Murder Victim from R G Kar Medical College

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday met the parents of the medic of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August last year, a senior RSS functionary said.

Following a request by the parents, Bhagawat who is on a visit to West Bengal talked to them for some time at a guest house in Rajarhat near Kolkata, where he is staying.

The functionary said that Bhagawat expressed shock after hearing about the brutalities on her and expressed solidarity with the parents.

As the mother told him about their wish to continue fight for justice to the deceased, Bhagawat promised support for the affected family "which is the need of the hour at present," he said.

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the case, to life imprisonment till death.

The mother of the deceased woman had requested an audience with Bhagawat after coming to know about his visit.

After the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor inside the hospital on August 9 last year, Bhagawat in a public function in the city had said it was the duty of the state government to ensure the strictest punishment to all those involved in the crime.

The parents had earlier sought to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Bengal in October last year but he could not grant them an audience.

They had also met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at his chamber in the assembly and BJP councillor and party spokesperson Sajal Ghosh several times.

Bhagwat arrived in the state from Kerala on Thursday evening.

During his visit here, Bhagwat held a series of meetings with RSS functionaries in the South Bengal zone in which he discussed various aspects of the organisation and its future roadmap in the state, the functionary said.

His interaction with functionaries of the South Bengal zone, comprising Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas districts, will continue till February 10.

Bhagwat will participate in a brainstorming session on February 11 and 12.

On February 13, he will visit the Middle Bengal zone, covering the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Nadia.

Bhagwat is scheduled to attend a conference of RSS functionaries in Bardhaman on February 16.