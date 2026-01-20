Updated 20 January 2026 at 11:10 IST
RTI Activist Snehamayi Krishna Demands Compulsory CCTVs In Govt Offices After Karnataka DGP's 'Sleazy' Clips Controversy
In a formal appeal to the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Krishna requested the installation of CCTV cameras across all government premises, specifically highlighting the need for coverage in senior officials' offices.
New Delhi: Hours after Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao was suspended after multiple videos purportedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has called upon the Karnataka government to implement a mandatory requirement for CCTV surveillance across all state offices.
Storm in Karnataka
The remarks comes in after political storm erupted in Karnataka after Rao's unverified clips showed him with the women in what appeared to be his office.
The controversy was further fueled by the release of several unverified audio clips, purportedly capturing inappropriate dialogues between Rao and female individuals.
What the suspension order said
1993-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer Ramchandra Rao was placed under suspension with immediate effect.
As per the statement, the suspension order, issued under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, mandates that Rao will continue to receive subsistence allowance during the period of suspension.
He is barred from leaving the headquarters or performing any official duties without the State Government's written permission, the order stated.
The state government cited that the officer's conduct, as evident from the videos widely broadcast on media platforms, caused embarrassment to the government and violated service conduct rules.
An inquiry has been ordered to examine the matter in detail.
Rao Rejects Allegations
Meanwhile, as the video sparked outrage, Rao rejected the allegations and termed them "fabricated and false."
"I am shocked. It is all fabricated and a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it," he told reporters outside Parameshwara's house. Reportedly, the minister also rushed to meet Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara at his residence after the video went viral, but the meeting did not take place on Monday.
Amrita Narayan
20 January 2026