'Rugby Facility Turns Grazing Ground for Cows': Republic TV's Ground Report Exposes Neglect of Delhi's Only Dedicated Rugby Venue

A Republic TV ground report has revealed the poor state of Delhi’s only designated rugby facility, with players and administrators alleging that the venue has effectively been converted into a public park despite being inaugurated as a dedicated rugby ground in 2019.

The revelation emerged during an on-ground investigation by Republic TV, which found the facility lacking basic sporting infrastructure and being used as a public recreational space, raising fresh questions over the state of support for non-cricket sports in the national capital.

Former India Captains Allege Years of Neglect

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV’s Harsh Trivedi, former Indian national rugby captain Gautam Dagar said rugby players in Delhi have spent years training in parks and makeshift facilities due to the absence of dedicated infrastructure.

Dagar said players had earlier trained for over five years at a DDA park in Mehrauli despite limited space and unsuitable conditions. He recalled that rugby players welcomed the inauguration of the present facility in 2019 after authorities described it as the country's first dedicated rugby field.

Advertisement

"You can see now this is just a park. There is no safety guard, no goalpost, no toilet. Nothing is there till date," Dagar said, adding that the facility has failed to serve its intended purpose despite the promises made during its inauguration.

The Republic TV ground report found large portions of the venue inaccessible for organised sporting activity, with players alleging that the ground has been left without proper maintenance, sporting infrastructure or safety measures. Cattle were also seen grazing inside the premises, while cow dung was found across sections of the field that was originally intended for rugby training and competition.

Advertisement

RTI Reply Revealed Ground Classified as Public Park

Neha Pradeshi, Secretary of the Delhi Rugby Association and former captain of the Indian women's rugby team, alleged that rugby players were never allowed to properly use the facility after its inauguration.

"So recently this was inaugurated. In fact Gautam and I inaugurated this in 2019. After the inauguration, no rugby player, including ourselves, were even allowed to step into the ground," she said.

Pradeshi further claimed that repeated representations were made to authorities and that an RTI response subsequently revealed the ground had been categorised as a public park.

"The reply we got was that it is now a public park. Anybody is allowed to come and walk, play, whatever," she said.

She also highlighted the absence of basic amenities, stating that the venue has had no water supply, toilets or dedicated maintenance staff. According to Pradeshi, rugby players have continued training on a barren adjoining field despite the inauguration of a designated rugby stadium.

Pradeshi said the current generation of rugby players in Delhi, including several athletes who have represented and continue to represent the Indian national team, have no option but to train at the venue as it remains the only designated rugby facility available in the national capital.