'Rule-Taker into Rule-Shaper': PM Modi Proposes 10 Governance Reforms for Global South for Next BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed the formulation of 10 proposals for global governance reform, which BRICS members could develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit, and called for transforming the Global South from a “rule-taker into a rule-shaper”.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening in the national capital, PM Modi said the Global South is at the forefront of global crises but remains on the sidelines when it comes to decision-making. “The Global South is today in the front row when it comes to facing global crises, but in the back row when it comes to decision-making. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership', where every country has a voice, every member has a stake, and human development remains at the heart of every effort,” PM Modi said.

“With this objective, I propose that we jointly prepare ten proposals for global governance reform, which we can seek to develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit,” he added. PM Modi said the proposed roadmap should focus on three key areas -- Representation, Responsiveness and Rule-making.

On Representation, the Prime Minister said reform of the UN Security Council “can no longer be delayed” and stressed that text-based negotiations should be linked to a definite timeline and clear outcomes. He also called for voting power, leadership positions and policy priorities in financial institutions to reflect today’s economic realities.

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“Countries that drive global economic growth should also have an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance,” he said. On Responsiveness, PM Modi said global institutions can gain the confidence of humanity only when they are capable of providing effective solutions to problems.

“We must focus on the speed, scale, and last-mile impact of our collective response,” he said. Highlighting the contribution of seafarers to global trade, the Prime Minister proposed considering the creation of a Seafarers Emergency Support Network. “This could connect the Maritime authorities and missions of the concerned countries,” PM Modi said, adding that the network could facilitate distress alerts, medical assistance, information to families and support for evacuation.

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On Rule-making, PM Modi said equal participation in shaping future global rules was “extremely important”. “AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only creating future opportunities but are also shaping the rules of the future,” he said.

“We must make efforts to transform the Global South from a rule-taker into a rule-shaper,” he added. He further said that BRICS could provide young diplomats and policymakers from Global South countries with negotiation skills, practical training and legal expertise. PM Modi also noted that September 12 is the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, saying that taking such a decision on a day dedicated to the Global South would carry special significance.

“India is ready to take the lead on this issue,” he said. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.