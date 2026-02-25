"Russia-Ukraine War Would've Never Happened Had I Been the President," Says US President Donald Trump

Washington: In his State of the Union Address, US President Donald Trump referred to the Russia-Ukraine war, making a huge claim that the war would've never happened had he been the President then.

"Working hard to end the 9th war Russia and Ukraine, a war which would never have happened if I had been president," he said.

Earlier in his speech, Trump claimed that in the nine months since he became the President, "no illegal alien" has been able to enter the United States.

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work hard to maintain it. The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 per cent in one year. Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline. The lowest number in over 125 years," Trump said.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago," he added. He has made some significant announcements in his speech as well.

In a move aimed at balancing the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence infrastructure with consumer energy costs, President Donald Trump in his State of the Union Address, announced a new agreement with major technology companies to allow the construction of dedicated power plants for AI data centres.

Trump said the agreements are designed to prevent rising electricity demand from driving up utility bills for households and small businesses.

"Many Americans are also concerned that energy demand from AI data centres could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills. Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new rate payer protection pledge," he said.

The President said, "We're telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs" so that “no one's prices will go up.”

Data centres already account for a growing share of U.S. electricity consumption, and that figure is expected to rise as companies race to expand AI capabilities.