‘Iran Didn’t Close Hormuz’: Russian FM Lavrov Says India, Not Pakistan, Must Play Mediator for Long-Term Stability in Region

New Delhi - The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefed the media in Delhi on Friday (May 15th, 2026) about the ongoing US-Iran war. Speaking at the event marking the conclusion of the BRICS summit, Lavrov asserted that the situation brought about by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is not Iran’s doing. Speaking through a translator, he said, “We need to understand the root causes of every conflict, and we understand what the root cause here is – unprovoked aggression by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.



He further added, “Everyone is now calling on Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz. I would like to remind that before February 28th, the start of this aggression, there was no problem with the Strait of Hormuz. When this aggression was launched, the goal was clear - to amend the period of history where, allegedly, Iran instilled fear and terror into its neighbouring countries, the same way as the kidnapping of President Maduro from Venezuela and then it turned out the US was not interested in drug trafficking, but oil. Iran was not the country that blocked the Strait of Hormuz, or created this problem in relation to the Persian Gulf.”

In his address to the press he also backed India as a credible negotiator that can bring UAE and Iran to the table for dialogue and help avoid further hostilities. He said, “Pakistan is helping establish dialogues between the US and Iran to resolve urgent problems. If they seek a long-term mediator, this role could be played by India, considering its vast diplomatic experience."