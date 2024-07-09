sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:06 IST, July 9th 2024

Russian President Putin Praises PM Modi During 'Private Engagement' at His Official Residence

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a "private engagement" during which he praised the visiting Indian leader for the work he has done for the country's progress.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PUTIN hugged PM Modi
Russian President Putin Praises PM Modi During 'Private Engagement' at His Official Residence | Image: Ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:06 IST, July 9th 2024