‘Welcome To India’: Parents' Confused Reaction To Loud Honking In India Leaves Russian Woman In Splits | WATCH

New Delhi: A video showing a Russian woman filming her parents' amused reaction to India’s loud roads has surfaced on social media, sparking a discussion on the more than necessary amounts of honking in the country’s traffic system. The clip, shared by the woman named Marina Kharbani on Instagram, captured her parents’ reaction to their first car ride in India.

Seated in the back of the vehicle, the couple is seen reacting to the constant use of the horn by the driver as traffic moves along. "They were trying so hard to understand the reason of honking. I said- Welcome to India, here we don’t need a reason to honk," the caption accompanying the clip said.

The video shows Marina’s father questioning the need for repeated honking: "Why is he honking so much? Are we annoying him?"

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said it accurately reflected the experience of first-time visitors on Indian roads. Several 'Welcome to India' comments could be found beneath the post.

"People laughing but it's sad. We Indians have no civic sense, and it's not funny. Just shows how backwards we are," another comment read.

Marina, who is seated in the front passenger seat, can be seen laughing as the conversation further unfolds. Her mother could also be spotted with expressions which suggest her confusion about the consistent honking.

