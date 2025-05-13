Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer

Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S. Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at the Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer | Image: X

Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan, a Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most respected agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientists, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, May 10. His body was recovered from the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna, two days after he went missing from his home in Mysuru. He was 70.

Dr. Ayyappan’s abandoned scooter and footwear were reportedly discovered on the riverbank which has raised suspicions about the circumstances leading to his death. As per reports, the body was found in a decomposed state but it had no visible injuries.

The body was identified and handed over to his family after a post-mortem and his last rites were performed later on Sunday at the foot of Chamundi Hills with state honours.

Who Was Dr. S. Ayyappan?

Dr S Ayyappan was a pioneer of India's Blue Revolution and a towering figure in aquaculture research.

Born on December 10, 1955, in Alakere, Karnataka, Dr. Ayyappan became a transformative leader in Indian agricultural science. He was the first non-crop scientist to head the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and was widely credited for spearheading India’s Blue Revolution, an initiative that revolutionized the country’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

A graduate of the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru, Dr. Ayyappan earned his Ph.D. in 1988 and embarked on a decades-long career that would see him serve in key leadership roles:

Director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar

Director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Mumbai

Founding Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad

Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)

Vice-Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal

Chairman, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)

His contributions were recognised by the Government of India with the conferment of the Padma Shri in 2022.

