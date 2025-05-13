sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer

Updated May 13th 2025, 09:40 IST

Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer

Born on December 10, 1955, in Alakere, Karnataka, Dr. Ayyappan became a transformative leader in Indian agricultural science. Read to know more about his achievements in the field of aquaculture,

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S. Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at the Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer
Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S. Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at the Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer | Image: X

Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan, a Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most respected agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientists, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, May 10. His body was recovered from the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna, two days after he went missing from his home in Mysuru. He was 70.

Dr. Ayyappan’s abandoned scooter and footwear were reportedly discovered on the riverbank which has raised suspicions about the circumstances leading to his death. As per reports, the body was found in a decomposed state but it had no visible injuries. 

The body was identified and handed over to his family after a post-mortem and his last rites were performed later on Sunday at the foot of Chamundi Hills with state honours.

Who Was Dr. S. Ayyappan?

Dr S Ayyappan was a pioneer of India's Blue Revolution and a towering figure in aquaculture research. 

Born on December 10, 1955, in Alakere, Karnataka, Dr. Ayyappan became a transformative leader in Indian agricultural science. He was the first non-crop scientist to head the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and was widely credited for spearheading India’s Blue Revolution, an initiative that revolutionized the country’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

A graduate of the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru, Dr. Ayyappan earned his Ph.D. in 1988 and embarked on a decades-long career that would see him serve in key leadership roles:

  • Director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar
  • Director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Mumbai
  • Founding Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad
  • Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)
  • Vice-Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal
  • Chairman, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)

His contributions were recognised by the Government of India with the conferment of the Padma Shri in 2022.

Family of Dr. S. Ayyappan

Dr. Ayyappan is survived by his wife and two daughters. His death leaves a void in India’s scientific community, particularly in the field of sustainable aquaculture. Tributes have poured in from across the country, remembering him as a visionary whose pioneering work uplifted countless farmers and fisherfolk. 

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 13th 2025, 09:18 IST