Padma Shri Scientist Dr. S Ayyappan Found Dead: A Look at Life and Legacy of India’s Blue Revolution Pioneer

Updated May 13th 2025, 09:40 IST
Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan, a Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most respected agriculture and fisheries (aquaculture) scientists, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, May 10. His body was recovered from the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna, two days after he went missing from his home in Mysuru. He was 70.
Dr. Ayyappan’s abandoned scooter and footwear were reportedly discovered on the riverbank which has raised suspicions about the circumstances leading to his death. As per reports, the body was found in a decomposed state but it had no visible injuries.
The body was identified and handed over to his family after a post-mortem and his last rites were performed later on Sunday at the foot of Chamundi Hills with state honours.
Dr S Ayyappan was a pioneer of India's Blue Revolution and a towering figure in aquaculture research.
Born on December 10, 1955, in Alakere, Karnataka, Dr. Ayyappan became a transformative leader in Indian agricultural science. He was the first non-crop scientist to head the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and was widely credited for spearheading India’s Blue Revolution, an initiative that revolutionized the country’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors.
A graduate of the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru, Dr. Ayyappan earned his Ph.D. in 1988 and embarked on a decades-long career that would see him serve in key leadership roles:
His contributions were recognised by the Government of India with the conferment of the Padma Shri in 2022.
Dr. Ayyappan is survived by his wife and two daughters. His death leaves a void in India’s scientific community, particularly in the field of sustainable aquaculture. Tributes have poured in from across the country, remembering him as a visionary whose pioneering work uplifted countless farmers and fisherfolk.
Published May 13th 2025, 09:18 IST