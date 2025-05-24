Broader Strategy Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar In Berlin

Berlin: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has described the Pahalgam terror attack as part of a broader strategy to destabilise India’s internal security, economy, and communal harmony. He stated that there is a pattern behind such incidents, as they have not only targeted Jammu and Kashmir but also other parts of the country.

The motive behind the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, is to instill fear among citizens, damage the tourism economy, and create religious discord.

Jaishankar further asserted that India will not succumb to Pakistan’s “nuclear blackmail” and will continue to deal with Islamabad through bilateral means, emphasising that there should be no confusion regarding this stance.

Speaking further, he noted that when India has responded to such attacks, it directly targeted terrorist headquarters. He added that the terrorists, in this case, are located in a neighbouring country that uses them as a tool to pressure India.

“I have the right to defend my people, my country. Germany condemned the terrorist attack, and it was good to see that,” Jaishankar added.

At a high-level dialogue hosted by Kira Vinke and Claudia Schmucker, Jaishankar characterised the Pahalgam attack as a “horrific, brutal terrorist attack” designed to “create fear, damage the tourism economy, and stoke religious discord.”

India won't tolerate nuclear blackmail, Jaishankar's clear message from Berlin

Earlier during the day, Jaishankar in a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, “I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism.”

Jaishankar's counterpart Wadephul supported India's stand on counter-terror operation saying it has every right to defend itself against terrorism.