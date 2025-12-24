'Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused Had Links With Sonia Gandhi': Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that Unnikrishnan Potty, the man accused in the Sabarimala gold theft, has links with Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Addressing a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, the CM claimed that Potty and Bellary-based businessman Govardhan met Sonia Gandhi and handed over gifts.

Few months ago, pictures of Potty with Sonia Gandhi had sparked a political debate amidst the investigation over the irregularities in the gold plating of the Sabarimala temple sanctum. One of the pictures even showed Potty tying a sacred thread on Sonia Gandhi's hand.

Unnikrishnan Potty typing threat on Sonia Gandhi's hand

‘How Could They Meet Her?'

“Potty and Govardhan were taken to meet Sonia by Congress MPs Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony. The relationship of the MPs with the accused must be revealed. They are also answerable how these accused became integral parts during Sabarimala rituals," the Chief Minister said.

CM Vijayan revealed that even top leaders have failed to meet the Gandhi family in the past. "At a time even senior Congress leaders are finding it difficult to meet Sonia, how these accused could meet her," the Chief Minister questioned.

He added, “Former chief minister K Karunakaran had to stay at Kerala house after failing to meet Sonia Gandhi. He had to come back desperately. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he had failed to meet the Gandhi family. We did not want to reveal all these things but the situation now demands it.”

Earlier this year, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had decided to remove the gold-plated copper sheets from the 18th-century idols of Dvarapala in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Following this, the gold plates were given to Potty, who was supposed to transport them to a Chennai-based jewellery firm named Smart Creations for re-plating.