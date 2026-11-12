'Happy Diwali, Sabko Maar Dunga': Shocking CCTV Footage Captures Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive's Murder In Faridabad

Faridabad: A spine-chilling CCTV footage has emerged showing the sequence of events during the fatal shooting of senior corporate executive Paramjit Dhankar in Faridabad, following a dispute over parking in Sector 21C.

The CCTV footage showcased accused Mohan Sharma engaged in a conversation with Paramjit Dhankar, while Dhankar’s son, Shaurya, stood nearby. Within seconds, the footage shows Sharma drawing a pistol and firing five to six rounds at Dhankar.

After the firing, a bleeding Dhankar ran out of the building. The accused followed him closely and fired additional shots at the victim.

The CCTV footage also showcased Sharma clearly hurling taunting abuses at the family, stating 'Diwali mubarak ho'.

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According to Faridabad Police, the accused, identified as neighbour Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15–16 rounds from his licensed pistol, with 8–9 bullets hitting the victim.

According to Faridabad Police, a total of 14 rounds were fired during the incident, with around eight to nine bullets hitting the victim. Dhankhar was taken to a hospital by his family members, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Dispute Between Families Over Parking, Pet Dog

Investigators said the two families had been involved in a dispute over parking arrangements for several weeks. The disagreement was also reportedly linked to the accused's son bringing their pet dog to the common parking area and allowing it to defecate there, which had drawn objections from Dhankhar's family.

The dispute had resulted in multiple confrontations between the families in the days preceding the shooting. Police said another argument had taken place around four to five days before the incident, involving the accused and Dhankhar's son.

Victim Had Returned From Singapore For Nephew's Wedding

Dhankhar, who was originally from Hisar, was settled in Singapore due to his professional commitments. He was working as the senior vice-president of FPT Software, a Vietnam-based IT company. He had previously served as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations.

He arrived in Faridabad on November 5, just two days before the shooting, to attend his nephew's wedding scheduled for November 24. He lived with his wife, son and daughter in the residential building where the incident took place.