Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha Arrive in Leh Amid Rain-Kissed Welcome, Thousands Join Grand Procession

Leh: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Leh on Wednesday, their aircraft greeted by light showers that soon cleared, adding a mystical touch to the historic moment.

The relics were received with grandeur at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport, where Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, senior officials, and spiritual leaders welcomed them with a ceremonial guard of honour by Ladakh Police. Monks performed traditional prayers as chants filled the air.

From the airport, the relics were taken in a grand procession to Jevatsal, the designated venue for public exposition. Thousands of devotees lined the streets in traditional attire, chanting and offering prayers as the relics passed by.

Speaking to the media, LG Saxena said the relics would remain in secure custody until Buddha Purnima. “They will be opened to the public on May 1, the day of Buddha Purnima. Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting on that day, and this will be a major event in front of him,” he informed.

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Meanwhile, officials informed that the relics will remain on public exposition at Jevatsal from May 2 to 10, then in Zanskar on May 11 and 12, and finally at the Dharma Centre in Leh on May 13 and 14 before returning to Delhi on May 15.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for visiting devotees, ensuring smooth participation in the spiritual celebration.

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Piprahwa relics, after being displayed internationally, have gained renewed global significance. A part of the associated artefacts was repatriated to India in July 2025 after more than a century abroad.

LG Saxena described the occasion as highly auspicious and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Ladakh, highlighting the region’s deep spiritual and cultural connection with Buddhism.

The event will see participation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers, ambassadors, Chief Ministers of Buddhist-majority states, and representatives of Buddhist organisations, marking Ladakh as the centre of a historic spiritual gathering.

“We are grateful to the government for bringing the relics here. Ladakh has always been spiritually connected to Buddhism, and this event strengthens that bond,” said President of Bar Association Leh, Mohammad Shafi Lasu.