'Sad If She Loses Her Life': SC on Centre's 'Blood Money Only Option Left' Response To Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Execution Case In Yemen

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the only way to save the life of Indian nurse, Nimisha Priya, who is facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen, is through a blood money settlement, in case the family of the deceased is ready to accept it.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed sadness over the Centre's response that it cannot do much to intervene and save Nimisha Priya.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Indian government to save Priya from Yemen death row, through diplomatic channel negotiations.

The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya. He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI also admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as "a very complex issue," adding, "there's no way we can know what's happening (in Yemen)."

"There's nothing much that we can do... It's not like any other part of the world (where possible negotiations can be carried out)", the AGI stated.

Hearing the Central government's submission, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be "very sad if she (Priya) were to lose her life.

After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18.

"The parties may apprise the Court on the next date about the status of the case," the bench stated in its order.

Kerala CM Writes To PM Modi & MEA

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that his government stands firmly with those working to exonerate Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya who faces a death sentence in Yemen.

"Wrote to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji urging urgent intervention to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, who remains imprisoned in Yemen. The Govt of Kerala stands firmly with all those working towards her exoneration and safe return, " the CM posted on X.

In his letter on Sunday, the CM pleaded with the Central government to intervene in the case and save the life of Nimisha Priya.

"Kindly find enclosed my letter dated March 24, 2025, to the Union Minister for External Affairs. It is learnt from the Media that the execution of Smt. Nimisha Priya Tomy Thomas has been fixed for July 16, 2025. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya", the letter said.