SAD Leader Kala Jabandha, Close Aide Of Sukhbir Badal, Shot At In Punjab's Mansa

Mansa: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal's close associate and party leader, Kala Jabandha, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Monday. The Punjab police confirmed the incident, which took place in broad daylight, triggering concern in Bareta town and across the district.

According to preliminary details shared by the police, SAD leader Jabandha was sitting at his shop when the attackers arrived and fired at him. He sustained a bullet injury to the abdomen and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. Reports suggested that Jabandha's condition was critical, with a team of doctors monitoring his situation.

The Punjab Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and initiated an investigation into the attack. The police stated that efforts are underway to identify those behind the shooting and to establish the motive. The security in the area has also been tightened following the incident to avert any untoward incident.

The police asserted that the firing occurred while Jabandha was at his shop in Bareta. “According to preliminary information, Jabandha was sitting at his shop in Bareta town when the attackers arrived and opened fire,” the police officials stated.

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A bullet struck him in the abdomen during the firing, following which the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition was not immediately disclosed by the police, but the sources claimed that the doctors are monitoring his health continuously. The sudden attack has caused anxiety among residents of Bareta, with many gathering outside the shop and the hospital after news of the shooting spread.

The Punjab police stated that a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the assailants. “Punjab Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the shooting,” a senior officer said. CCTV footage from the area and witness accounts are being examined as part of the probe. Further, additional police personnel have been deployed in Bareta and surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

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Jabandha holds key positions within the Akali Dal’s district structure, has served as a zone in-charge of the SAD and has also been a Zila Parishad member in Mansa. The party sources claim that he was considered a close aide of SAD chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. His long association with the party in the Malwa belt has made him a recognisable face in local politics.