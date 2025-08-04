Sadhvi Pragya’s Explosive 30-page Complaint to NIA Court Reveals ‘Brutal Third Degree’ Custodial Torture During Malegaon Probe

New Delhi: BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has submitted a 30-page complaint to the Special NIA Court, levelling grave allegations of custodial torture and misconduct by officials involved in the Malegaon blast investigation. The court has acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which details both physical and psychological torture she allegedly endured during the early days of her custody.

In her complaint, Sadhvi claims she was subjected to brutal third-degree treatment, repeatedly humiliated, and denied medical attention by officers, including former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Param Bir Singh. She has urged the court to take strict legal action against those responsible for violating her fundamental rights.

Further, Sadhvi has accused the investigative agencies of falsifying evidence and manipulating witnesses to frame her in the case, calling the actions a blatant abuse of power.

Sadhvi Claims She Was Forced to Name Top Leaders During Custody

These allegations come just days after the NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Speaking to Republic, Sadhvi claimed she was tortured for 24 days and pressured to name senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“They said, ‘You know Modi, name him too,’” she stated, alleging that the effort was part of a politically motivated conspiracy. She also mentioned being forced to name RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Madhav, Indresh Kumar, and others, but refused to comply, which allegedly led to further torture.

Addressing the media in Bhopal, Sadhvi said, “I have said this again and again that Param Bir Singh is a terrible man. He crossed all limits and broke all laws. I was tortured by not just Param Bir Singh but officers of the entire ATS.”

Calls Out Congress for Misusing Agencies, Practising Appeasement Politics

Sadhvi Pragya also blamed the Congress-led UPA government for enabling an atmosphere of fear and suppressing dissent through the misuse of investigative agencies. She alleged that the ATS tortured several individuals, some of whom she claimed were killed, with no information shared with their families.

“Congress people have always adopted appeasement politics for Muslims... They tortured Hindus in every manner, jailed them and slapped false cases on them. They called it ‘saffron terror’ and ‘Hindutva terror’. This was a conspiracy by Congress, and this qualifies as treason,” she said.

Background: Malegaon Blast Case and Acquittal

The Malegaon blast took place on September 29, 2008, near Bhikku Chowk, where an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle killed six people and injured 95 others. Initially, 11 individuals were accused in the case. Ultimately, charges were framed against seven, including Sadhvi Pragya.