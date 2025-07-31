‘Tortured for 13 Days, Branded a Terrorist’: Sadhvi Pragya Breaks Down Inside Courtroom After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case, Declares Triumph of Hindutva

'Bhagwa Has Won, Hindutva Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya Breaks Down After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: In a historic judgment, NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

The court ruled that there was insufficient and unreliable evidence to prove the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, 17 years after a bomb placed on a motorcycle killed six people and injured over 95 in Maharashtra’s Malegaon.

“They Branded Me a Terrorist, Tortured Me”, Says Sadhvi Pragya

Breaking down in court, Sadhvi Pragya addressed the judge with emotional words, recalling years of torture and defamation. “I said from the beginning there must be a reason to call someone for investigation. I was called, arrested, and tortured. This ruined my life.”

She added that she was living a quiet, spiritual life as a sanyasi before being falsely accused.

“They branded me a terrorist. No one stood beside me. I survived only because I am a sanyasi,” she said, holding back tears.

Sadhvi accused her arrest of being part of a larger conspiracy. “They tried to defame Bhagwa (saffron). Today, Bhagwa has won. Hindutva has won. God will punish those who are truly guilty.”

She said, “This is not my personal victory. It is the victory of saffron, of Hindutva. The court has understood my pain. Today, I have found peace.”

Sister Upma Singh Speaks Out: “Her Whole Body Was Scarred”

Speaking to Republic, Uma Singh sister of former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said, “She was tortured for 14 days. Her whole body was scarred. We weren’t allowed to meet her. We were threatened—they said they would abduct our father, husband, or sister”.

Upma blamed the Congress-led government for framing Sadhvi and others in a political conspiracy. “They wanted to link the saffron colour with terrorism. But the truth has come out and justice has been done,” she said.

Reacting to the verdict, Sadhvi Pragya’s sister, Upma Singh, said the entire family had suffered for 17 years.

“She was just a girl when they picked her up. They tortured her for 14 days. Her entire body was scarred and damaged,” Upma told Republic TV.

What the Court Said: Evidence Was Inconclusive and Contaminated

Special Judge A.K. Lahoti said that while the explosion was proven, the prosecution failed to prove who planted the bomb or whether the motorcycle used in the blast belonged to Sadhvi Pragya.

The court highlighted several investigation lapses:

No forensic evidence linking Lt Col Purohit or Sadhvi Pragya to the bomb.

No fingerprints, sketch, or credible dump data collected at the site.

Contaminated samples and discrepancies in medical certificates.

Contradictions between the ATS and NIA chargesheets.

The court also said, “There is no evidence the money of Abhinav Bharat was used for any terror activity. Prosecution failed to establish possession or planting of RDX.”

As part of the verdict, the court announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each injured victim.

Timeline: 17-Year Legal Battle in the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Sept 29, 2008: A bomb explodes near a mosque in Malegaon, killing 6 and injuring over 100.

Oct–Nov 2008: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit are arrested.

Jan 2009: ATS files chargesheet.

Dec 2010: Case handed over to the NIA.

2016: NIA files revised chargesheet.

2017: MCOCA charges dropped; Pragya and Purohit granted bail.

Oct 2018: Trial begins.

Sept 2023: Evidence hearings conclude.

July 2024: Final arguments conclude.

April 2025: Court reserves verdict.

July 31, 2025: Verdict delivered all accused acquitted.

323 Witnesses, 37 Turn Hostile