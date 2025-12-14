AIIMS-ICMR Study Debunks COVID Vaccine Link To Sudden Deaths Among Young Adults; Cardiovascular Disease Leading Cause

New Delhi: A year-long autopsy-based study conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi has found no scientific evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination to sudden deaths among young adults reaffirming that the vaccines are safe and effective.

The study, titled ‘Burden of Sudden Death in Young Adults: A One-Year Observational Study at a Tertiary Care Centre in India', has been published in the ‘Indian Journal of Medical Research', the flagship journal of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Using verbal autopsy, post-mortem imaging, conventional autopsy and detailed histopathological tests, researchers examined the sudden deaths cases closely of people aged 18 and 45 years. As per the findings, there existed no statistically significant links between COVID-19 vaccination status and sudden deaths in the young people.

Most of the deaths were caused by well-known medical conditions, with cardiovascular diseases emerging as the leading reason. In several cases, respiratory illnesses and other non-cardiac causes were also identified as the cause of death.

These results, the researchers said, are in line with global scientific evidence that supports the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Sudhir Arava from the Department of Pathology at AIIMS also asserted that these deaths have no connection with the COVID-19 Vaccine.

He added, "The cases of sudden death among young people are caused by heart attacks. When the coronary arteries are blocked, the normal functioning of the heart stops. This is what leads to sudden death. Until now, this had not been documented in India. However, the initial paper based on our observations has documented this," as quoted by ANI.

He stressed that the findings clearly do not support such claims stating, “Before conducting our detailed study, we also kept this possibility in mind. But our observations showed that these sudden deaths have no connection with the COVID vaccine”.

The doctor also highlighted the reasons behind the cases of heart attacks among young people stating, "There could be several factors, and we need to conduct detailed studies on each of them. Lifestyle could be one reason. But it is clear from our study that no link with the COVID vaccine was found. These days, cases of excessive alcohol consumption among youth are also seen, which could be another reason. We should make modifications to our lifestyle."