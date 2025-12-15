Sai Jadhav Becomes IMA Dehradun's First Woman Officer Smashing a 93-Year Old Glass Ceiling

The sight of proud family members pinning the stars on the uniforms of young military officers on their passing-out day has been a mainstay of the elite Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, but only few have had the distinction of being as significant as Sai Jadhav’s passing-out ceremony.

Source: X | Sai Jadhav

As she took the ‘final step’ of the training, Sai Jadhav became the first woman to pass out of the 93-year old institution, becoming a shining beacon for young girls around the country. Jadhav has been commissioned as Lieutenant in the Territorial Army, not just setting a new record for women in the military by becoming the first woman officer from the IMA to join the force, but is also continuing a proud family tradition. Sai Jadhav is the 4th generation of the family to wear the uniform with her great-grandfather, grandfather, and father, all being a part of the army.

A journey of a thousand miles

Sai’s journey began in Belgaum where she started her schooling but continued in several states due to her father’s changing army postings. Her entry into the army also did not come easy and it required a special permission for Jadhav to enter the IMA, Dehradun. What followed was a rigorous training that earned her not just a position in the forces but also the honour of passing out from one of the most esteemed military institutions in the country.

Breaking a 93-year old glass ceiling

With Sai Jadhav creating history, there are others who are now following in her footsteps. Currently, IMA, Dehradun has 8 female cadets in the National Defence Academy’s 2022 batch. As Indian Armed Forces opens new doors for women, instances like these are a great step towards empowering the women in the country.