Saif Ali Khan Attack Twist: Accused Seeks To Plead Guilty, Asks Court For Leniency

Mumbai: In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan assault case, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh has approached a court seeking to plead guilty.

Shariful, who is in judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into the actor's Bandra residence and attacking him, filed an application expressing remorse and seeking a reduced sentence.

Defence advocate Vipul Dushing said, "Mohammad Shariful Islam has filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and seeking leniency from the court."

Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh framed charges against Shariful Islam Sheikh, clearing the way for trial.

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He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery with a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass, along with relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

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