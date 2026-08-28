Saif Ali Khan Attack Twist: Accused Seeks To Plead Guilty, Asks Court For Leniency
Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam, held for January 16 attack on Saif Ali Khan at Bandra flat, sought to plead guilty for leniency after court framed charges of robbery with deadly weapon, grievous hurt and house trespass.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan assault case, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh has approached a court seeking to plead guilty.
Shariful, who is in judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into the actor's Bandra residence and attacking him, filed an application expressing remorse and seeking a reduced sentence.
Defence advocate Vipul Dushing said, "Mohammad Shariful Islam has filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and seeking leniency from the court."
Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh framed charges against Shariful Islam Sheikh, clearing the way for trial.
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He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery with a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass, along with relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.
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The case relates to January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times inside his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The 54-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.
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