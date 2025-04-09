Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 1000-Page Chargesheet Makes Big Revelations

Mumbai: The Bandra Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the Bandra court against Shariful Islam, who is accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in January.

The chargesheet includes important evidence, such as forensic and fingerprint reports, which directly connect the accused to the crime.

According to the Mumbai Police, the knife pieces found at the crime scene, on Saif Ali Khan's body, and with the accused all belong to the same weapon.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of January 16. The attack took place around 2 AM when Saif heard noises coming from Jeh's room, where one of his female employees was being attacked. Saif went to intervene, leading to a struggle between him and the intruder. During the altercation, both Saif and the employee were injured.

Saif was stabbed six times, suffering serious injuries, including damage to his spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.