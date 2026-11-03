Sale Of Green Crackers Permitted From November 4-6, Bursting On November 7-8: North Delhi DCP

New Delhi: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi, Niharika Bhatt on Monday outlined the Supreme Court's guidelines on the sale and bursting of green crackers during Diwali, stating that only certified green crackers with QR codes will be permitted in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said that the QR codes on cracker boxes would enable buyers to verify their certification and batch numbers. She added that the sale of green crackers would be permitted only on November 4, 5 and 6.

"The Supreme Court has issued guidelines regarding crackers during Diwali. In this, only green crackers are permitted, and among those, only certified green crackers. There must be a QR code on the box so that you can see the certifications and batch numbers. Apart from this, the selling time has been designated only for November 4, 5, and 6. Green crackers can only be sold on these days. Bursting them is permitted only on November 7 and 8, and within that, the time is designated from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. in the morning and from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at night. Only on these days and at these times is the burning of green crackers permitted," she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the manufacture, sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period ahead of Diwali. It allowed their sale from November 4 to 6 and bursting between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. The court also directed that the complete ban on firecrackers be restored from November 9, 2026.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and former Delhi MLA RP Singh welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, saying that pollution levels during Diwali in previous years had been lower than those recorded for some time.

"If you look back at this same time in previous years, pollution levels on Diwali were lower than they had been for quite some time. So, it wasn't the firecrackers that were causing the pollution. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to allow 'green crackers'; it will give people the opportunity to celebrate the festival," Singh told ANI.

Advertisement

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to permit green crackers for a limited period during Diwali and appealed to people to celebrate the festival responsibly while protecting the environment.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Sood urged them to follow the court's directions and said the government wanted celebrations and other activities to continue alongside environmental protection.