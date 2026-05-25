Samarth and Giribala Singh's Lawyer Mrigendra Singh Quits, Says Family Unhappy With Surrender, Did Not Pay His Bills

In a new twist in the Twisha Sharma death case, senior advocate Mrigendra Singh on Monday announced his complete withdrawal from representing the main accused, Samarth Singh, and his mother, Giribala Singh, before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, senior counsel Mrigendra Singh revealed that serious rifts had formed between him and his clients regarding the legal strategy, specifically concerning his advice for the accused to cooperate with law enforcement."They were unhappy with me asking Samarth Singh to surrender," Mrigendra Singh disclosed.The prominent lawyer further noted a complete breakdown of communication and professionalism from the family’s side over the past few days. "They have not even paid my bill and are not picking up my calls. There is no communication with the family for the last three days," he added, confirming that he will no longer participate in any future hearings for the case at the Jabalpur bench.

The timing of this exit leaves the accused family in a highly vulnerable position. Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer whose practice license was recently suspended by the Bar Council of India, and his mother, a retired judge, face serious charges of cruelty and dowry harassment following the death of his wife on May 12.

Samarth was recently taken into custody after a ten-day period on the run, and the case has since drawn widespread attention, leading to a CBI probe and a suo motu hearing by the Supreme Court. Left without their lead counsel over a refusal to cooperate, the mother and son will now have to scramble for new legal representation to argue their case in the High Court.

Advertisement