X Bio Updated: Dharmendra Pradhan Drops 'Education Minister' Designation On Social Media After Resigning

New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan updated his X bio shortly after tendering his resignation as the Union Education Minister amidst massive protest across the country over NEET-UG exam paper leak and other exam irregularities. Pradhan dropped his ministerial designation from the bio. His X bio now reads, “MP (LS), Sambalpur. Views personal. RTs not endorsement”.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was driven by concern for students rather than personal considerations. He stated that he did not want India's youth to get caught up in what he called a "web of confusion" stemming from the ongoing unrest, and expressed hope that the situation would not be used by elements he described as working against the national interest.