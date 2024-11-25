Caught on Cam: Mob Pelts Stones at Cops, Vandalise Vehicles Amid Protest Over Sambhal Mosque Survey

Sambhal: A day after chaos and unrest unfolded in Uttar Pradesh over a court-mandated survey of Mughal-era mosque ( Shahi Jama Masjid) in Sambhal, the police on Monday, November 25, released the footages of the rioters pelting stones at cops and vandalising vehicles.

The violent clash between police and protester has triggered panic as schools in the area have been ordered to remain closed, internet services have been suspended along with other restrictions which are in place. The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.

The videos released by the police is allegedly shot from above the mosque.

In the visuals, a violent mob can be seen attacking a stationary four-wheeler. The stones were also targeted towards towards cops deployed in the area. Most of the rioters were seen with their face-covered. The footages obtained by the police and drone visuals capturing the violence were being examined to identify the perpetrators. According to police, those who will provide information about the rioters, will be rewarded,

Violent Clashes in Sambhal Claim 4 Lives, 25 Arrested

The violent clashes have claimed four lives so far. Upon seeing the person who was recording the video, the rioters also hurled stones towards the individual. A sub-inspector, identified as Deepak Rathi, also got injured in the clashes yesterday.

Sharing details on the probe in the violent clashes, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that complaints have been filed against 800 people. He added that 25 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes. He added that as any as 15 policemen sustained injuries in the violence.

The SP added that Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of a local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, have also made accused in the case.

"...Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused," said SP Bishnoi.

SP Kumar claimed that the duo instigated the mob. "Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so... 15 policemen have been injured in the incident... 25 people have been arrested so far. All the accused will be arrested and legal action will be taken," he added.

Why Was Survey Ordered?

The survey was part of an investigation into claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting stones on the survey team, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "advocate commission" to survey the mosque.

The court has said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had said.

On Sunday, Jain urged the Archaeological Survey of India to take control of the "temple".

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had earlier claimed the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.