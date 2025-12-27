Samosa Fight Ensues In Middle Of PM Modi's Speech In Lucknow | WATCH

Lucknow: A video has surfaced showing men exchanging blows while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering a speech at Lucknow's Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Thursday. This comes after another bizarre video showed people stealing decorative flower pots from the venue following the PM's visit.

The incidents took place when PM Modi was on a visit to Lucknow to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The fresh video showed men engaged in a scuffle, holding each other's collars and shouting loudly. One of the men was seen falling on chairs as others slapped and kicked him.

Hilariously, the scuffle was taking place while the PM was addressing the crowd. In the video, PM Modi could be heard saying, "Beloved Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji", as men rained punches at each other.

The men were seen continuing their fight as PM Modi's voice could be heard in the background, mentioning other leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After few moments and the intervention of some members of the public, the fight was brought to an end.

The footage showed chaos at the site with plastic chairs lying scattered on the floor.

As per reports, the fight had ensued over arguments over samosas and refreshments. It is alleged that refreshments were not served to some people in the crowd.

'5 Trillion Samosas On The Way'

The video of the ‘samosa fight’ has gone viral on social media, attracting hilarious comments from netizens, one of whom said, “5 trillion samosas on the way.” Another quipped, “Samosa bhaichara, samosa brotherhood.”

Another joked, "Samosa aur chai important hai pehle." An X user commented, “Jab tak rahega samose me aalu, tab tak ladte rahenge raju aur kaalu.”