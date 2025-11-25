‘Sampurna Bharat Ram-may’: PM Modi Links Ram Rajya To Vision Of Viksit Bharat

Ayodhya: Framing the teachings of Lord Ram as the moral and cultural blueprint for India’s future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the journey towards a “Viksit Bharat” must be rooted in the country’s civilizational identity. Speaking in Ayodhya after hoisting a sacred flag at the Ram Temple, PM Modi described the moment as one of “extraordinary fulfilment” for millions of devotees in India and across the world.

“Today, the entire nation and the world are Ram-may,” he said, noting that centuries-old wounds were finally healing and a long-standing resolve had been realised. “There is supernatural bliss, an ocean of gratitude and a sense that the sacrifice kept alive for 500 years has reached completion,” he said.

Invoking the ideals of devotion, cooperation and humility embodied by Lord Ram, the Prime Minister said these principles must guide India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. “Ram connects through emotion, not distinction. He values bhakti over lineage, cooperation over power. In the past 11 years, we have worked with that same spirit, placing every section of society, from women and Dalits to tribals, farmers, labourers, and youth, at the heart of development,” he said.

PM Modi urged citizens to embrace the nation’s heritage with pride, warning that societies that abandon their identity “lose themselves”. The task ahead, he said, is not just nation-building for the present but laying the foundation for the next 1,000 years. “This country existed before us and will live on after us. We must act with vision and think beyond the present. Learning from Lord Rama means internalising his character and awakening the Rama within ourselves,” he said.

Positioning “Ram Rajya” as synonymous with social harmony, justice and inclusive progress, the Prime Minister argued that spiritual ethics and modern development are not separate journeys but shared responsibilities for future generations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering, hailed the moment as the “dawn of Ram Rajya” under PM Modi’s leadership. Calling the saffron flag over the Ram Temple a symbol of “eternal truth”, he said the event, coinciding with Ram-Sita Vivah Panchami, reinforced the timelessness of “Dharma” and the values celebrated in the Ramayan.

“This flag is a proclamation that the light of Dharma is immortal,” he said, adding that the ideals of “Ram Rajya” continue to guide governance and public life.