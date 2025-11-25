'Wounds From Centuries Healed', 'India Relieved of Slave Mentality': PM Modi's Top Quotes at Ayodhya Ram Temple's Dharma Dhwajarohan

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a sacred saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.

The ceremony was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address during 'Dharma Dhwajarohan' at Ayodhya Ram Temple

-Today, Ayodhya is yet another symbol of cultural India (Sanskritik Bharat).

-Every Ram devotee feels proud, as the wounds of centuries are finally being healed. The pledge of centuries, a resolve held for the past 500 years, is now being fulfilled.

-The 'Dharma Dhwaja' (Flag of Righteousness) is not just a flag; it is the flag of a rising India.

-The bhagwa (saffron) colour of this flag represents Lord Ram. This flag signifies resolve and success.

-The 'Dharma Dhwaj' will uphold 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth Alone Triumphs). Truth always wins over untruth.

-The Dharma Dhwaj will relieve society of tensions and usher in peace.

-Ram connects with us not with 'Bhed' (difference) but with 'Bhav' (emotion/feeling). We require this strength of togetherness in forming 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

-This country existed when we were not there in history, and will exist when we will not be there in the future.

-We will have to remember that Ram means Mariyada (dignity/propriety).

-Ram means walking on the path of Dharma (righteousness). Ram means keeping people's peace as one's priority. Ram means awakening of Gyaan (knowledge). Ram means great power in humility. Ram is not just one person; it is a value and a direction.

-If the country has to move forward, we have to feel proud about our heritage. 190 years ago, in 1835, a Britisher had laid the seeds to rule India. 200 years will be completed for this horrific day in the coming 10 years. We have to aim for breaking India from this slave mentality in the next 10 years. We have built our Constitution which is inspired by foreign constitutions. This is the mentality of slavery.

-Democracy lies in our DNA.

-This slave mentality was spread everywhere. The Indian Navy's flag is freed from this slave mentality. The Indian Navy has Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's symbol on its flag. This slave mentality has rejected Ram for several years. Lord Ram was declared as an imagination due to this slave mentality. In the upcoming 1000 years, India's roots will be strong when we reject this slavery mentality completely.

-Today, Ayodhya is becoming the same land which will set an example. Ayodhya was the centre of dignity and now will be the centre of development.

-3.5 crore devotees have visited Ram Janmabhoomi post 'Pran Pratishtha.'

-In the past 11 years, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy. In the near future, India will be the third-largest economy.

-We must have the courage to face challenges.

-This moment is to become united and speed up the development of India. This is possible when we keep our “Nation first.”

-It is written in our historical texts: those who cannot visit a temple for some reason, and who simply bow to the temple's flag, also receive equal blessings.