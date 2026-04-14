From Class 7 Claims To A Doctorate: Is Samrat Choudhary’s Political Might Stronger Than His Academic Credentials?

Patna: Bihar politics has entered a new phase as Samrat Choudhary emerges as the new CM, replacing Nitish Kumar after a long tenure. The move signals a major political shift, with the BJP taking the top post in the state for the first time.

Known for his aggressive political style and grassroots connections, Samrat’s rise has been steady but not without controversy. Samrat Chaudhary has earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister and a key minister in the NDA government.

His elevation marks a new phase in Bihar politics, moving away from long-dominant leadership patterns. He is considered a strategic leader with deep grassroots connections.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar and one of the most influential OBC faces in state politics.

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He has played a key role in strengthening the party’s organisation and expanding its reach across rural and caste-based voter groups.

Over the years, he has served as MLA, state minister, and Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government. He is known for his strong grassroots connections and aggressive political style.

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His rise in Bihar politics reflects both organisational strength and shifting caste equations within the state.

Samrat Chaudhary Educational Qualification

His education has often been debated:

Claims of a doctorate (D.Litt.) from Madurai Kamaraj University

Earlier affidavits reportedly listed lower qualifications, even as low as Class 7

Discrepancies have been highlighted by opposition parties

Despite controversy, he has maintained a strong political career

His leadership is based more on experience than academic background.

As the NDA prepares to announce its new leadership for Bihar, the shadow of this credential crisis persists.